Kenya: Pastor Rigathi Holds Inaugural Marital Counseling Session for Uniformed Officers

Nairobi — The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas has today held the inaugural family and marital counseling session for uniformed and disciplined officers who have already registered for a mass wedding.

The session was held at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete Saturday.

Speaking during the session Pastor Dorcas said the plan is an advanced stage waiting for the confirmation of a date. She said the solemnization of the marriages of the disciplined service men and women will protect women and children from the agonies they go through when claiming for the benefits of their kin who die in line of duty.

"We must bring to an end the anguish wives and children go through while trying to access their benefits in times of the unfortunate death of the officers. "She said.

Pastor Dorcas however called on the officers to cultivate better marriages saying that even though the marriage certificate is important, marriage works best when God is at the center.

"Marriage does not work because of the certificate. The reason that the certificate is very important is to secure your family, your wife, your children and their future," she said.

"A woman is wired to the security of her children and the security of their future," she added.

Pastor Dorcas recounted her personal early marriage when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was working as a District Officer.

She said immediately after their campus life the husband was appointed as a District Officer and posted in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County leaving her in Nairobi while she was 6 Months pregnant. The Second Lady said her husband was transferred to Nairobi before she delivered.

"But I thank God he (Gachagua) would find time to come home. In the evenings he would drive from Nairobi and come home in Nyeri arriving at midnight. Before he sits down the DC calls him to come back. So, by morning he is not with me, I am left all alone," she recounted.

Gachagua was then transferred to Navaholo but still drove home to see his family.

The two have been married for 35 years.

Family values and chaplaincy are part of the pillars of the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President.

The chairperson of the National Police Wives Welfare Association (NAPOWA) Beryl Ochieng said women suffer most when their husbands die in line of duty.

"We bear the brunt when calamities hit police officers. When an officer dies and you are following your dues and benefits at times you get more than 3 wives and you as the bona fide wife you have no certificate, it becomes very difficult," she said.

During the session the officers were also taken through the marriage registration by the Deputy Register of marriages Victor Okutoyi who emphasized on the need for the officers to have all the required documents.

Present was the Chief Chaplain of the Administration Police Bishop Dr. Kipkoech KIbet, The Chaplain Kenya Police College, Kiganjo Rev.John Makai, The leadership of National Police Wives Welfare Association (NAPOWA) led by the Chairperson Beryl Ochieng, Uniformed officer and their spouses.