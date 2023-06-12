South Africa: How Ethekwini Statues' Bill Ballooned From R6m to R22m

Members of the eThekwini Council have accused embattled former mayor Zandile Gumede of interfering in the process to erect two statues that have so far cost the city R22 million.

Initially the bill was set to be R6 million per statue. But Gumede apparently pushed for the job to be given to Lungelo Gumede, a local sculptor known for his indoor statues.

"The initial amount was R6 million for each statue in 2017. Since there are only two foundry artists in KZN, the city was planning to appoint Lungelo Gumede or Andries Botha," a member of the council said.

When the council deadlocked on the matter, OR Tambo's son Dali Tambo was called in to advise the council.

"We then found that Botha was well equipped for the job since he created the statue of King Dinuzulu, but interference of Mayor Zandile Gumede forced us to appoint Lungelo Gumede," the source said.

Later it was found that Gumede's preferred sculptor did not have the kind of foundry required to build all-weather statues. The city had no choice but to revert to Botha -- but he wanted R11 million for each statue.

The statues ended up costing eThekwini taxpayers R22 million. They arrived last month, five years after being commissioned. The statues were supposed to be ready for the ANC's January 8 gathering held at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2019.

eThekwini Municipality eventually had to seek Chinese foundry artists to cast the statues after they ignored Tambo's advice. A council report seen by Scrolla.Africa shows that some of the money had to be taken from the water and fire departments to pay for the statues.

But eThekwini spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said allegations that the City diverted funds meant for the Tongaat water plant to pay for the statues are false and malicious.

She said that each municipal department is allocated funding at the start of a financial year and the Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit used funds re-prioritised from its budget for the project.

Former Mayor Zandile Gumede denied any involvement. "No, procurement processes have nothing to do with any politician. It's always an administrative matter," she said.