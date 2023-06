CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has conveyed his deep personal condolences and the condolences of CAF to Clive Barker's family, friends colleagues, the South Africa Football Association and the African football fraternity.

Clive Barker passed on in Durban, South Africa.

He led South Africa to their only continental triumph in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and also helped them qualify for their first FIFA World Cup in 1998.

May Clive Barker's soul rest peacefully.