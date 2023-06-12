Sudan: MSF - West Darfur Capital 'One of the Worst Places On Earth'

El Geneina — Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières MSF) says that 500 people have been killed in West Darfur since the outbreak of the war between the SAF and the paramilitary RSF on April 15. "it has become one of the worst places on earth," the doctors say, noting that a number of wounded are still trapped in the capital El Geneina, and are unable to leave it or access life-saving treatment.

"This is the harsh reality of the people who have been stranded there for weeks... Although we are able to continue to provide services at Kereinik Hospital, its supplies, which are usually brought from El Geneina, are running out because of the fighting."

The organisation said on its Twitter website that logistical supervisor Moussa Ibrahim crossed from El Geneina to Adri in Chad a few days ago to oversee activities with MSF teams and assess possible logistical support for West Darfur.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced the arrival of an additional 61.4 tons of vital medicines, medical materials, and surgical kits in Port Sudan. The organisation said the supplies were intended to support its surgical activities in Khartoum, as well as medical activities to support displaced people in the island and White Nile as well as refugees and host communities in El Gedaref. MSF says, "the needs of people in Khartoum and across Sudan are greater, so we must be able to safely transport supplies where they are most needed so that people can access health care." They say these additional supplies will not only replenish our stock, but will also support our emergency activities.