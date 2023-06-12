Kenya: Kindiki Cautions 'Undemocratic' Politicians Against Demos Over Tax Law

Nairobi — The government has warned that it will not tolerate protests and destruction of property over the Finance Bill 2023 which the opposition has vehemently opposed.

Speaking Sunday during a church service at a Methodist Church in Tharaka Nithi's Marimanti town, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said resorting to protests and causing damage to public and private property is not a constructive way to address grievances on proposed tax measures.

Instead, Kindiki urged politicians to take the contest over Finance Bill 2023 to the House and advised those who suffer defeat to seek redress in courts.

While acknowledging the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, Kindiki noted that the government underlines the importance of exercising these rights responsibly and within the confines of the law.

"We will not accept street protests, the destruction of people's property and businesses, or a closure of roads. When there are disagreements on any matter; political, economic or social, we must as a country learn to be democratic and use institutions to resolve such grievances," he said.

The CS added that any person aggrieved by the parliamentary outcome should use other institutions, such as the Judiciary to contest the decision(s).

However, Kindiki said that the Government will provide the necessary security support to those who wish to air their grievances and views peaceably.

The Finance Bill 2023 has been a subject of intense debate and disagreement between the opposition and the government with some Kenyans expressing concern over its repercussions if passed.

On May 26, Opposition Chief Raila Odinga reiterated his warning of organizing nationwide mass demonstrations in response to anticipated passage of the Finance Bill 2023.

Odinga renewed his threat during a meeting of the Azimio coalition in Yatta in Machakos County.

"We have told Ruto that he needs to rectify things in his budget or else he knows what we will subsequently do next," he said.

The Bill, aimed at amending various laws on taxes and duties, is currently in the public participation stage.

President William Ruto is actively mobilizing support in Parliament to ensure the timely passage of his first budget, scheduled for reading on June 15, 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On June 4, President Ruto agreed on an open vote proposals by the Odinga-led Azimio Coalition.

Azimio, while demanding an open vote, said the move will expose MPs who support what it termed as repressive tax measures.

"I agree that every MP should be known on which side he has voted on. I am waiting for the MPs who will vote against the government agenda to give this youth employment who overwhelmingly voted for them," said Ruto.

The President said it will be selfish for MPs to shoot down the Finance Bill so as to cushion themselves from the proposed contribution to the Housing Fund.

"I am waiting for the MPS who will vote against housing which affords Kenyans to own a decent home when you are getting a mortgage because of the taxes paid by the people of Kenya," the President said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua linked Azimio's opposition to sabotage as part of a campaign to derail Ruto's Kenya Kwanza manifesto.