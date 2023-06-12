Namibia: Strict Bail Conditions for Lawyer De Klerk in SA

Fugitive lawyer Marén de Klerk, who was granted bail in an amount of N$50 000 by a South African court on Friday, has been ordered to surrender his Namibian and South African passports to the South African police pending extradition proceedings awaiting him.

De Klerk holds dual Namibian and South African citizenship.

According to court documents in The Namibian's possession, De Klerk is not allowed to apply for a new passport.

"In the event that the accused finds it necessary to approach the Department of Home Affairs, he must inform his attorney who must in turn inform captain Willem van der Heever," the court ordered.

Van der Heever is the South African police officer responsible for De Klerk's case.

The court also ordered De Klerk to report to Groot Drakenstein Police Station in the Western Cape province daily between 07h00 and 19h00.

"No excuse will be relied upon even in event of any state of emergency being imposed," the court's order reads.

The police station will give Van der Heever weekly reports regarding De Klerk's reporting.

De Klerk is required to be in his residence at Stellenbosch near Cape Town between 20h00 and 07h00. If he changes his place of residence, he should inform Van der Heever.

De Klerk is wanted by the Namibian authorities on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering relating to the Fishrot fishing quotas fraud and corruption case, which is pending in the Windhoek High Court.