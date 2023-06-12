Africa: IGAD to Convene 14th Ordinary Summit in Djibouti By Tomorrow

11 June 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is going to convene its 14th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Djibouti by tomorrow 12 June 2023.

In its press advisory sent to ENA, IGAD said that the summit will bring leaders and officials of various countries to discuss on regional issues including IGAD's response to the regions endeavors.

The meeting is also expected to review the progress of the peace process in South Sudan.

It is to be recall that the 13th Ordinary Summit of the IGAD Heads of State and Government was held on 29 November 2019 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.