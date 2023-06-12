Africa: IGAD to Convene 14th Ordinary Summit in Djibouti By Tomorrow

Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is going to convene its 14th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Djibouti by tomorrow 12 June 2023.

In its press advisory sent to ENA, IGAD said that the summit will bring leaders and officials of various countries to discuss on regional issues including IGAD's response to the regions endeavors.

The meeting is also expected to review the progress of the peace process in South Sudan.

It is to be recall that the 13th Ordinary Summit of the IGAD Heads of State and Government was held on 29 November 2019 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.