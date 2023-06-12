Namibia: President Geingob Is Well - Nandi-Ndaitwah

11 June 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says president Hage Geingob is well and healthy after he underwent a "minor aortic" procedure in South Africa on Friday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said this at a Swapo rally at Eenhana on Saturday.

"I want to inform you that our president went through a small procedure that was done yesterday and everything went well, and he is healthy," she said.

She called on Namibians not to panic following a media statement by State House on Friday that the president underwent a medical procedure.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Geingob is back in the country and is ready to be consulted.

"The procedure was very successful and there should be no rumour on this issue. Our president is well," she said.

