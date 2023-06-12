South Africa: Masemola Pays Tribute to Fallen Hero

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) has paid tribute to the General Secretary of the National Community Policing Consultative Forum (NCPCF), Mr Kevin Pillay.

Pillay died last week following a short illness. He was laid to rest on saturday in his hometown of Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.

He joined the police as a reservist in 2007. In 2014 he joined the Community Police Forum (CPF) in Nelspruit where he served for two terms as the Provincial CPF Board Chairperson.

He was later appointed as the Secretary of the National Community Police Consultative Forum (NCPCF), a position he held until his untimely death.

General Masemola praised Pillay for his passion and unwavering dedication in serving the people of Mpumalanga and the nation at large.

Masemola also added that Pillay played a pivotal role and was instrumental in the development of the SAPS Community Policing Strategy and the formation of the Community in Blue concept which aimed at mobilising communities to join the fight against crime.

"In his roles, he did all he could to forge mutual understanding, collaboration and a good relationship between the police and the community. He aspired to make an impact in the manner in which the police and the community relate and partner in the fight against crime.

"Therefore, he spent most of his time encouraging communities to work with the police in a bid to create a safe environment for all," General Fannie Masemola said.

Just last month, Pillay participated in a three-day Community Policing Indaba held in Pretoria. He contributed to discussions with various stakeholders on matters affecting local police and residents in general.

At the core of the Indaba were efforts to re-establish CPFs, to improve relations and coordination between the police and communities.

Chairperson of the NCPCF, phraim Homan echoed same sentiments shared by the National Commissioner.

"Kevin was a true servant of the people, during the July Unrest riots he led from the front engaging communities to prevent and combat incidents of criminality," Mr Homan said.

In his memory, the SAPS will continue to work towards enhancing cooperation between the SAPS and community members in various parts of the country.