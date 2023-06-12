South Africa: Well Wishes for Officers in Comrades

Out of the 200 runners set to undergo to the marathon, dubbed the Utimate Human Race, 170 of them are males, while 30 are females police officers.

The majority of the officers have taken part in the race before and only 26 of them are novice runners (Comrades Marathon newcomers.)

Masemola said the management of the SAPS continues to encourage and implement wellness and fitness programmes to ensure police officers are always fit and mentally sharp to serve and protect all people living in South Africa.

"We have 21 sporting codes in the SAPS which include athletics, rugby and soccer where we encourage members to keep fit and healthy.

"Over and above that, we have a fitness policy in the SAPS that ensures operational members undergo fitness tests and assessments regularly. Our medical aid, Polmed also looks at wellness programmes for members.

"There is a lot that we are doing as an organisation to ensure our members follow a healthy lifestyle. So, goodluck to the team, we know they will make us proud and we cannot wait to have them back to arrest more criminals," he said.

The Provincial Commissioner of KZN, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said members are operationally ready to police the event to ensure the safety and security of participants and supporters.

"Our members are already on the ground heightening police visibility, we have our air support operations and foot patrols where we will be patrolling the route. We are working together with various stakeholders including the private security to ensure this event is free from criminality," Mkhwanazi said.