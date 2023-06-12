Africa: President Ruto Appoints Africa Climate Summit Boss

Nairobi — President William Ruto has today appointed Joseph Ng'ang'a as the Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) that will be held in September in Nairobi.

Ng'ang'a is the Vice President of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

He will head the ACS Secretariat and oversee the planning and coordination of all activities.

Ng'ang'a will work closely with Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and other stakeholders.

GEAPP is an alliance of philanthropy, governments, technology, policy and financing partners founded by The Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation, and the Bezos Earth Fund.

GEAPP was created to help accelerate clean energy for everyone, everywhere, for people and the planet.

Ng'ang'a is also the chairman of the Funders Council for Sustainable Energy for All and a co-founder of the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative.

The African Climate Summit will be co-hosted by Kenya and the African Union in Nairobi from September 4th to 6th.

Ng'ang'a was joined by Simon Harford, CEO GEAPP, and Mr William Asiko, the Vice-President Rockefeller Foundation Africa, at his unveiling at State House, Nairobi.

