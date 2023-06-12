Africa: President Ruto Appoints Africa Climate Summit Boss

10 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Nairobi — President William Ruto has today appointed Joseph Ng'ang'a as the Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) that will be held in September in Nairobi.

Ng'ang'a is the Vice President of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

He will head the ACS Secretariat and oversee the planning and coordination of all activities.

Ng'ang'a will work closely with Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and other stakeholders.

GEAPP is an alliance of philanthropy, governments, technology, policy and financing partners founded by The Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation, and the Bezos Earth Fund.

GEAPP was created to help accelerate clean energy for everyone, everywhere, for people and the planet.

Ng'ang'a is also the chairman of the Funders Council for Sustainable Energy for All and a co-founder of the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative.

The African Climate Summit will be co-hosted by Kenya and the African Union in Nairobi from September 4th to 6th.

Ng'ang'a was joined by Simon Harford, CEO GEAPP, and Mr William Asiko, the Vice-President Rockefeller Foundation Africa, at his unveiling at State House, Nairobi.

He (CEO, Africa Climate Summit), Simon Harford, CEO Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and MWilliam Asiko, the Vice-President Rockefeller Foundation Africa, were present, State House, Nairobi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.