Kenya: Why U.S-Based Tennis Star Alicia Owegi Is Excited to Play Billie Jean Cup On Home Soil

Nairobi — Kenya's tennis superstar Alicia Owegi admits it is going to be an emotional moment to have her family courtside as she competes at the Billie Jean King Cup, which serves off this week at the Nairobi Club.

The teenager said she is looking forward to exciting times at the continental tournament, which was last held in Kenya and in Africa nine years before she was born.

"It is going to be very exciting...the great thing about taking part in this competition is that I get to invite my family so they can come and watch me play. Other Kenyans are also coming to watch and this gives me motivation to do better knowing that a lot of people are coming to see," Owegi said.

The 19-year-old is part of a six-woman team named in the past week by captain Francis Rogoi to represent the country at the event.

Others include Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi, Roselida Asumwa, Cynthia Cheruto, Melissa Mwakha and Stacey Yego.

Six sisters

Owegi described the team as sisters, noting that they grew up together in the world of tennis and will work in synchrony to make the country proud.

"I like how they have been selected and I like the team. We have basically grown up together and played each other...we are like sisters and very close. It is even better that I get to be part of this team. We have a lot of chemistry," she said.

Owegi, who studies Biology at the Alabama University in the United States, says her stint abroad has helped her tennis career.

"The colleges in the U.S have rules and regulations that allow athletes to balance between school and tennis. I do my trainings usually in the afternoon...so it is pretty much easy to balance between the two," she said.

Owegi added: "I don't think I need to work on anything, really. I feel I am ready...physically and mentally. With tennis, you can never be too sure but I feel ready to give my best out there."

She believes that the fact that she has competed in two previous editions of the Billie Jean King Cup will work in her favour.

"I've played in the past two editions of the Billie Jean Cup and competition was definitely a lot tougher. I feel like it gave me a lot of experience and this year, I am more ready. With the experience I've gained, I will be able to produce a great result," Owegi said.

The clay court queen believes she will be right at home as she does duty for Kenya on home soil.

"Definitely, I have not grown up playing tennis on any other surface. I think the clay court suits my game really well. I am really excited to be playing on this court (Nairobi Club) and I am looking forward to the level of competition they bring out as well as the one that I bring out," she added.

Turning point

As the Billie Jean King Cup returns to Kenya for the second time in 28 years, Owegi is hopeful that the aftermath will spark a growth in the sport of tennis in Kenya.

Having spent the better part of her life in the U.S, none is better placed to identify what Kenya needs to do to identify and nurture talents than the 19-year-old.

"One of them is the facilities...I think the facilities have really helped me. I was exposed to a very good gym...and many courts and trainers and equipment. I feel here in Kenya we are a bit struggling. They are improving the courts now but before we didn't used to have good courts...we didn't have rackets or strings or good shoes. And also the competition...I think I have been exposed to playing as many games as possible and improving my game," she explained.

She is optimistic her group of six sisters will produce an inspiring performance that will inspire another generation of talented tennis players in Kenya.

To her, tennis is blessing in her life and thus, has a word of advice for any little girl who may be interested in picking up a racket.

"I would tell her that if she loves tennis then she should definitely pick tennis...the road is obviously going to be very long but it sure is going to be exciting. Tennis teaches you a lot of other good things you can apply in life so I am very grateful for what it has done for my life," Owegi said.

Kenya have been pooled in Group A with Morocco, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana and Nigeria.

They serve off their campaign on Monday morning against the North Africans at the centre court.

Group B consists of Tunisia, Ghana, Burundi, Zimbabwe, Mauritius and Seychelles.