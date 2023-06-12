Kenya: Stars Skipper Olunga Tight-Lipped on His Future As Big Clubs Circle Around His Head

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga is right-lipped over his next move even as big clubs continue circling around his head with his contract at Qatari champions Al Duhail lapsing at the end of this month.

Olunga has been a subject of various speculation linking him to different clubs, with the Liverpool Echo this week reporting that his name has been internally mentioned at Everton.

He has also been linked with a move to Dutch top tier side FC Utrecht while Turkish giants Fenerbahçe SK, as well as Scottish giants Rangers are also rumored to be hunting down the lanky striker, who clinched the Qatari golden boot last season.

"With big performances that's what you expect. When you do a good season, the best will always come. Let's see what happens. I don't want to speculate anything but at the end of the day it feels amazing when these clubs are on your radar. It means you are doing an amazing thing," Olunga told Capital Sports.

The forward scored 33 goals in 29 appearances for Duhail across all competitions, with 22 in as many matches in the league and a further three assists.

But, he is not quick to make a decision on his future, even with Duhail looking to offer him a lucrative new contract to tie him down at the club after his impressive campaign.

"Now at the end of the season is a good time to relax after a hard season. Of course it was fantastic wining top scorer awards in three different competitions. I feel like I did an amazing job, but I don't like to speculate lot of things. I can only control what is within my jurisdiction and whatever happens behind the scenes is beyond my control. Now I just want to take my holiday easy, focus on the national team,"

"I try not to think so much about football because I have played football for nine consecutive months. I will do my part which is play football and the rest we see what happens," Olunga added.

The striker started off his journey abroad in Sweden with Djugardens, where he did well and earned a stint in China which wasn't as successful. He then moved to Spain where he played for FC Girona for a season.

He moved to Japan after that, playing for Kashiwa Reysol, helping them earn promotion to the top tier and in his second season, finished as the league's top scorer and most valuable player.

This massive performance earned him a mega money move to Qatar.