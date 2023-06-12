Sudan War - Air Strike Leaves 12 Civilians Dead

8 June 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum / Omdurman — An air strike, apparently targeting RSF positions, has claimed the lives of 12 civilians in El Muwaileh, Omdurman. The attack also damaged property, livestock, and further heightened tensions between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF). Fierce clashes between the SAF and RSF continue in the capital Khartoum.

An aerial bombardment in El Muwaileh area of Omdurman on Wednesday morning, claimed the lives of 12 civilians, including four from the same family. The attack targeted RSF gatherings. According to the Salha Resistance Committees, the bombing also caused significant damage to' property. Livestock, including camels, cows, and sheep, also perished in the assault.

Two people were shot dead on Tuesday, allegedly by members of the army, I an attempted phone robbery in El Thawra 59 in Omdurman.

The RSF accused the army of bombarding El Muwaileh market. Brig Gen Ibrahim El Houry, editor-in-chief of the SAF newspaper, reported the retreat of a convoy of RSF vehicles along El Muwaileh Street. The RSF also accused the army of shelling the Jabra warehouse area, causing severe damage to buildings and containers storing fuel and explosives.

Fierce clashes continued Wednesday in areas including Abu Adam, El Shajara, and El Kalaklat. Listener Bashir El Sadig said that sounds of heavy weapons fire and bombardments were heard in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North (Bahri). Plumes of smoke rose from Khartoum's three cities due to the intense aerial and artillery bombardments.

According to the Karary Resistance Committees, the RSF closed Halfaya bridge from the east, blocking transportation and food distribution vehicles to and from Omdurman and Khartoum Bahri. Residents expressed concern about the lack of safe passages and ongoing robberies.

On Tuesday, the RSF launched an attack on the Yarmouk military manufacturing plant in southern Khartoum, claiming they have taken control of it, however the SAF has not issued any statement on the matter.

