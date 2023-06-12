Sudan: Three Dead in Sudan Court Shooting

8 June 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Talodi — A judge, a policeman, and a clerk were shot dead in a court in Talodi, South Kordofan yesterday after a man sentenced to six months for Contempt of Court, returned wearing a military uniform, armed with a rifle.

Local residents told Radio Dabanga that the perpetrator objected to a verdict issued by the judge over the soldier's original dispute concerning a plot of land. He then reportedly uttered offensive statements whilst in court, leading to his six-month prison sentence.

The offender managed to escape police custody following his six-month indictment and returned to the court, killing Talodi Court Judge Fareed, Mukhtar Ahmed Sheikh El Dein of the Courts Police, and Sheikh Harran, a clerk in the court, as well as wounding three others, including a lawyer and a policeman.

According to local residents, the land-dispute case dates back three years. The court ruled in favour of the opposing party.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.