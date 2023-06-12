Sudan: 'Inconceivable Suffering' in West Darfur

El Geneina / Ed Daein — The Deputy Governor for the state of West Darfur declared the death toll to have reached at least 850, with over two thousand left wounded due to the devastating violence that has engulfed the region during the past few weeks. In his statement on Tuesday, the official pointed to the countless examples of razing and arson, which have left hundreds of homes and markets completely destroyed.

El Bukhari Ahmed Abdallah, Deputy Governor of the Sudanese Alliance, which is headed by the governor of the state, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga, "the city of El Geneina and the state is completely afflicted and isolated from the world as the fighting continues".

"The magnitude of suffering is inconceivable in the city of El Geneina. Our communications have been cut off, we have no food, no drink, and no shelter," Abdallah said.

Abdallah stated in his interview that El Geneina has officially been declared by the Darfur Governor as a "disaster city". He went on to add that the desperate humanitarian situation has been the result of militiamen deliberately "targeting resources, looting markets, and drying up water resources".

He called on the people of Darfur and the international community to aid the people of El Geneina, adding that the "militiamen invaded El Geneina in light of the silence".

The deputy governor refused to acknowledge the ensuing violence as a result of tribalism. Instead, he put forward to Radio Dabanga that "what is going on is a strategy within the framework of the war to destroy the entire state".

He added that militiamen are killing indiscriminately, as well as burning and destroying essential institutions in the state.

DBA lawyer killed

The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) state that fellow lawyer and associate Abdelkhaleq Ibrahim Arbab was killed alongside eight members of his family in an attack on their home in the El Shati neighbourhood of El Geneina last Monday.

DBA say that that Arbab was targeted for his work in indicting perpetrators of crimes committed against internally displaced people in the Krinding and Mistri areas of West Darfur.

The association went on to state that Arbab has been threatened several times, most recently in the past few days. Lawyer Mohamed Ahmed Kodi was also killed in the past few days in a similar attack.

Six newborns dead

Six newborn babies have died in the Ed Daein Teaching Hospital earlier this week, according to the Minister of Health in East Darfur state Shafie Barar.

Barar states that the six deaths in the state's capital of Ed Daein, are due to the poor supplies the hospital is being forced to operate with, as a result of the security situation caused by the ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The minister says the state has suffered with a "shortage of medicine, laboratory solutions and equipment, blood bags, dialysis solution, and medical gases", as well as "the lack of a functioning ambulance for the hospital".

Doctors at the Ed Daein hospital are reportedly in their third week of strike action in protest against their lack of payment.