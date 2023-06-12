Tanzania: Karagwe's Inclusive School Faces Acute Shortage of Dormitories

MABIRA Secondary School in Karagwe District that serves for inclusive education is facing a serious shortage of dormitories and needs urgent interventions.

Mabira Secondary School Headmaster, Mr Amos Nuvye told this paper recently that the school has 1,045 students in both ordinary and advanced level, but has only two dormitories.

"We are facing a serious shortage of dormitories. The school has a total of 1,045 students in Form One to Form Six, including 106 students living with disabilities (SLWDs). While the required number of dormitories is four but the school has only two dormitories.

At least four dormitories each with a capacity to accommodate 100 students were needed. Among 106 students living with disabilities (SLWDs) 49 students were deaf," he said.

He cited other challenges facing the school as lack of decent toilets, noting that the existing toilets were outdated and were not conducive for students living with disabilities.

He also said the school which caters for inclusive education needs at least 12 teachers with special education to teach students with disabilities while those available were only two.

He appealed for interventions from NGOs and well-wishers to rescue the situation.