Rwanda Set to Use Locally Assembled Volkswagen Electric Tractors

10 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Rwandan farmers will start using electric tractors assembled in Rwanda by Volkswagen, a move that the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) said will contribute to boosting agriculture mechanisation and reducing carbon emissions for environmental protection purposes.

The Government of Rwanda on June 9 signed a memorandum of understanding with Volkswagen to implement the GenFarm Project which aims to establish a modern farm using electric tractors, MINAGRI announced the same day. GenFarm is considered a sustainable Co2-free hub where farmers can book an e-tractor including a trained driver.

The project's objective is to create carbon-neutral (reduced carbon emissions through climate action) business opportunities and promote sustainable socio-economic impact on the community.

On behalf of the Government of Rwanda, the MoU was signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Ildephonse Musafiri, while Volkswagen was represented by Martina Biene, Chairperson and Managing Director of Volkswagen South Africa.

On June 9, President Paul Kagame received a delegation of Volkswagen Group Executives who are in Rwanda for the 5th anniversary of Volkswagen partnership with Rwanda, the Office of the President posted on its Twitter page.

Their meeting with Kagame discussed ongoing projects as well as the recently signed MoU to establish the Gen-Farm project in Bugesera.

"The project will provide farmers with access to VW electric tractors as part of an effort to establish a holistic ecosystem of e-powered mechanised farming services," Presidency stated.

According to MINAGRI's Annual report 2021-2022, the fourth strategic plan for agriculture transformation (PSTA-4), from 2017 through 2024, emphasises the promotion and dissemination of adapted mechanised technologies to boost farm yield and production by minimising the harvest and post-harvest losses, while saving human and capital investment in farm operations.

In collaboration with different stakeholders, the report showed, mechanised land increased by 13.7 per cent from more than 62,200 hectares in 2020/2021 to 70,740 hectares in 2021/2022. The achievement of mechanised farm operations reached 36 per cent in 2021/2022, while the target is 50 per cent by 2023/2024.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.