Rwanda Set to Use Locally Assembled Volkswagen Electric Tractors

Rwandan farmers will start using electric tractors assembled in Rwanda by Volkswagen, a move that the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) said will contribute to boosting agriculture mechanisation and reducing carbon emissions for environmental protection purposes.

The Government of Rwanda on June 9 signed a memorandum of understanding with Volkswagen to implement the GenFarm Project which aims to establish a modern farm using electric tractors, MINAGRI announced the same day. GenFarm is considered a sustainable Co2-free hub where farmers can book an e-tractor including a trained driver.

The project's objective is to create carbon-neutral (reduced carbon emissions through climate action) business opportunities and promote sustainable socio-economic impact on the community.

On behalf of the Government of Rwanda, the MoU was signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Ildephonse Musafiri, while Volkswagen was represented by Martina Biene, Chairperson and Managing Director of Volkswagen South Africa.

On June 9, President Paul Kagame received a delegation of Volkswagen Group Executives who are in Rwanda for the 5th anniversary of Volkswagen partnership with Rwanda, the Office of the President posted on its Twitter page.

Their meeting with Kagame discussed ongoing projects as well as the recently signed MoU to establish the Gen-Farm project in Bugesera.

"The project will provide farmers with access to VW electric tractors as part of an effort to establish a holistic ecosystem of e-powered mechanised farming services," Presidency stated.

According to MINAGRI's Annual report 2021-2022, the fourth strategic plan for agriculture transformation (PSTA-4), from 2017 through 2024, emphasises the promotion and dissemination of adapted mechanised technologies to boost farm yield and production by minimising the harvest and post-harvest losses, while saving human and capital investment in farm operations.

In collaboration with different stakeholders, the report showed, mechanised land increased by 13.7 per cent from more than 62,200 hectares in 2020/2021 to 70,740 hectares in 2021/2022. The achievement of mechanised farm operations reached 36 per cent in 2021/2022, while the target is 50 per cent by 2023/2024.