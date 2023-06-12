Rwanda Placed in Group a in Women Afrobasket 2023 Finals

Rwanda has been pooled in Group A in the Women's Afrobasket 2023 finals that will take place in Kigali from July 28 to August 6.

The groups for the 2023 FIBA Women's AfroBasket were confirmed during a draw ceremony on Friday in Maputo, the site of the ongoing 18th FIBA Africa General Assembly.

The 12-nation tournament will be staged at BK Arena in Kigali.

The hosts, currently coached by Senegalese tactician Sheikh Sarr, were drawn in the same group alongside Angola, which will be joined by one more team that will qualify from Zone 2 and Zone 3 combined.

Teams were divided into four groups of three each with tournament hosts Rwanda drawn in Group A.

As of Friday, June 9, ten countries had their places confirmed in the 12-nation showpiece.

The remaining two slots will be determined at a later date.

FIBA Africa will attribute one wildcard while the last ticket will be determined through a qualifier involving one team from Zone 2 and teams from Zone 3.

The wildcard team will be added to Group B while the representative from Zones 2 (Guinea) and 3 will play in Group A alongside hosts Rwanda and Angola.

In the first phase, each team will take on the two (2) opponents in its respective group in one-leg game.

Qualification for the quarter-finals

The winners of each group will advance directly to the quarter-finals while teams that will finish second and third in their respective groups will cross with teams from opposing groups for the remaining four places for the quarter-finals.

Final Phase

The winners of the quarter-finals will advance to semi-finals, while the losers will play the Classification Round games for the 5th to 8th places.

Nigeria head to Kigali as the three-time defending champions, Mali finished runners-up two years ago, and Cameroon finished in third place.

Full draw as it stands:

Group A: Rwanda, Angola, Zone 2 and 3.

Group B: -Cameroun, Mozambique and Wild Card

Group C: Mali, Senegal and Uganda.

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt and DR Congo.