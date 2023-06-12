Rwanda: Fingerstyle Guitarist Deo in Europe for Music Tour

Rwandan fingerstyle guitarist Deo Salvator Iratwumva is in Europe, for a music tour from June 10 to August.

The guitarist will perform at concerts in Marzhausen, Zittau Germany, The Temple Tent in the United Kingdom, Gloucestershire and a couple more shows in Austria, France, Spain and Italy.

"I am excited to share what I've got and represent Rwanda. It is an honor and a dream come true. I will be performing at those concerts but will also attend a guitar boot camp in Austria that will be hosted by some of the best fingerstyle guitarists in the world like Thomas Leeb and Jon Gomm," he said.

Deo Salvator is a talented Rwandan guitarist, recording artiste, music curator, and the founder of Fingerpickers in Africa and its Academy. With over a decade of experience in Rwanda's music scene, Deo has played hundreds of shows, showcasing his skills and passion for the guitar.

Originally starting as a dancer in 2009, Deo's love for music brought him back in 2014 as an instrumentalist, inspired by his uncle who was a former military sousaphone/tuba player, multi-instrumentalist, and music tutor. Influenced by his uncle's classical music background, Deo embarked on a solo career as a fingerstyle guitarist, creating a unique and captivating sound.

He is currently working on an Extended Playlist embodying translations of Inanga music (Rwandan traditional stringed harp-like instrument) to the guitar for the worldwide guitar community to enjoy new sounds as the culture gets sustained, and history told. The album will be in two formats, as a book and audio-wise.