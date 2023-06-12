Rwanda: Fingerstyle Guitarist Deo in Europe for Music Tour

10 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

Rwandan fingerstyle guitarist Deo Salvator Iratwumva is in Europe, for a music tour from June 10 to August.

The guitarist will perform at concerts in Marzhausen, Zittau Germany, The Temple Tent in the United Kingdom, Gloucestershire and a couple more shows in Austria, France, Spain and Italy.

"I am excited to share what I've got and represent Rwanda. It is an honor and a dream come true. I will be performing at those concerts but will also attend a guitar boot camp in Austria that will be hosted by some of the best fingerstyle guitarists in the world like Thomas Leeb and Jon Gomm," he said.

Deo Salvator is a talented Rwandan guitarist, recording artiste, music curator, and the founder of Fingerpickers in Africa and its Academy. With over a decade of experience in Rwanda's music scene, Deo has played hundreds of shows, showcasing his skills and passion for the guitar.

Originally starting as a dancer in 2009, Deo's love for music brought him back in 2014 as an instrumentalist, inspired by his uncle who was a former military sousaphone/tuba player, multi-instrumentalist, and music tutor. Influenced by his uncle's classical music background, Deo embarked on a solo career as a fingerstyle guitarist, creating a unique and captivating sound.

He is currently working on an Extended Playlist embodying translations of Inanga music (Rwandan traditional stringed harp-like instrument) to the guitar for the worldwide guitar community to enjoy new sounds as the culture gets sustained, and history told. The album will be in two formats, as a book and audio-wise.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.