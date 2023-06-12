Rwanda: Which Roads Will Be Closed During Sunday's Peace Marathon?

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has announced that a number of roads will be temporarily closed in Kigali to pave way for the much-anticipated Kigali International Peace Marathon (KIPM) slated for Sunday, June 11.

The given roads will only be reserved for athletes in line with the itinerary designated fore the Peace Marathon.

In a public statement released by Rwanda Police, the roads located in the marathon itinerary from BK Arena-Chez, Lando-Gishushu-MTN Nyarutarama-Humps, KG290st-KCC-Ninzi hills, Minagri-KABC-Ombudsman, KG4Ave-Primature Roundabout-Ombudsman, KCC-RBC-KCC Service gate-Chez Lando, Rwahama-Simba Kimironko, and Controle technique to BK Arena will be closed during the event.

So far, over 6,000 international athletes from Africa's established athletic countries like Ethiopia, Eritrea to Kenya and Morocco among others have confirmed their participation in the event's three categories namely full marathon, half marathon and Run For Peace.

Continental long-distance runners like Ethiopia's Muluhabt Tsega, Deresa Gereta, Kebene Chala, Fetale Dejene, Mulugojam Birhan Ambi and Berhanu Heye, Morocco's Taoufik Allam and Abida Ezamzani, and Kenya's Eric Kitanui are expected to grace the race.

Taouffik Allam will be looking for another medal in Kigali after striking gold in men's race full marathon at the 2023 Rome Marathon held in March while Kenya's Kitanui comes targeting to add Peace Marathon glory to his silver medal in the BOA Chicago Marathon that took place in Chicago, United states in October 2022.

Organized annually by the Rwanda Athletics Federation and the Ministry of Sports, the KIPM race symbolizes the resilience of Rwanda's rebirth after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. It emphasizes the importance of peace and the country's commitment to progress in this regard.

Since its inception in 2005, the KIPM has embraced the noble cause of promoting peace amid ongoing conflicts worldwide.