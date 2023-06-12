Zimbabwe: Govt Confirms 15 Cholera Deaths

8 June 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has confirmed 15 cholera deaths from the 554 confirmed cases countrywide as of 7 June 2023.

The MoHCC situation report shows that 53 new suspected cases, 4 suspected deaths, and 21 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in the past week.

The suspected cases were reported from Harare (28), Buhera (7), Chimanimani (6), Mutasa (1), and Mutare Rural (11).

As of June 7, 2023, 70 cases are hospitalized at Buhera (35), Chimanimani (8), Mutare City (2), Mutare (15), Mutasa (3), in Manicaland Province, Makonde (1) in Mashonaland West, Beitbridge (3) Hospital CTC in Matabeleland South Province and BRIDH (3) in Harare Province.

A total of 361 rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) were conducted, of which 117 were positive (39.7%). A total of 633 cultures were conducted, of which 554 were positive (48.7%).

There have been 104 new recoveries since the last report, bringing the national recovery rate to 95%. Currently, there are 70 cases in care.

The first cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe in 2023 started on February 12 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province. The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke, and Wedza.

To date, suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

