Tanzania: 2022/23 Turned a Goal-Galore Season

The just ended 2022/23 Premier League season has fetched 561 goals netted from 240 matches with Simba topping the marksmanship with 75 goals for and 17 against.

The Msimbazi Street Reds have once again dominated the scorers sheet meaning that the scoring responsibility was not a one man show but rather, it was equally distributed among the squad members.

Champions Young Africans have claimed the second after netting 61 goals while conceding 14 goals, that makes the team look superior in defending compared to Simba who conceded 17 goals from 30 played.

On third place are Azam who have converted 55 goals while the fourth-placed Singida Big Stars and Geita Gold have each netted 35 goals with the latter at the fifth place.

Similarly, Mtibwa Sugar and Mbeya City have tied on 34 goals whereas Ihefu who finished the season on sixth place have hammered in 31 goals and are among the teams that fought hard to stay put in the lucrative contest.

Again, Namungo and Tanzania Prisons each scored 29 goals after 30 assignments, not that good record though they have a chance to improve next season.

Dodoma Jiji have netted 26 goals while Coastal Union, KMC and relegated side Polisi Tanzania have sourced 25 goals apiece.

Also, Polisi Tanzania have gone in books for conceding more goals (54) in the 2022/23 which simply means that they had a porous defensive section that led them to face the relegation jaws.

A team with few goals this season is Ruvu Shooting as they only cherished 19 goals while letting their backline be shaken 42-times and were the first team to be demoted to the Championship league.

With 561 goals in the bag, it still remains a puzzle as to how many goals will be registered in the approaching 2023/24 season which from distance looks to be another thrilling season.