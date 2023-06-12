South Africa: Minster Minister Kodwa Visits Clive Baker Family Home to Pay Respects

press release

Minister Kodwa accompanied by Danny Jordaan to visit Clive Baker family home to pay their respects

Members of the media are invited to join Minister Kodwa, President Jordaan, Neil Tovey, David Nyathi and Aron Mokoena as they visit the late Clive Barker's family to pay their respects. The visit will take place at 10H00 with home details as follows: 74 ZK Matthews Road, Glenwood, Durban.

Members of the media will only be allowed to capture the Minister, President of SAFA and his accompanying teams arrival and will further have an opportunity to engage with all of them post the home visit.

Members of the media will also have an opportunity to engage with family spokesperson on all developments in relation to the passing of the legendary coach..

For further clarity and coordination, members of the media can contact Esethu Hasane by sending him an SMS on 071 259 2422