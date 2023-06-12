Tanzania: TBs, Councils Partner in Strengthening Food, Cosmetics Control

Mwanza — TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) in Lake Zone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mwanza regional councils to jointly undertake works that previously were under the Tanzania Medicine and Medical Devices Authority(TMDA).

The government amended the Tanzania Food, Drugs and Cosmetics Act to shift TMDA's responsibilities of regulating food and cosmetics to TBS.

The agreement was signed by TBS Lake Zone Manager, Ms Happy Kanyeka and Mwanza councils executive directors and witnessed by the Mwanza Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Balandya Elikana.

Ms Kayeka noted that all councils that signed the contracts would start their operation effectively July 1 this year. TBS expectation is to see the services provided reach the community at the grassroots level.

She said one of the challenges to be addressed following the agreement is delay of services to customers due to shortage of staff.

TBS provided one tablet to each district council to be used by inspectors for the quality control and safety of food products and cosmetics.

Mwanza Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Elikana said the government's mission is to ensure that the region has a strong network for quality control to ensure food and cosmetics safety.

Under the partnership, the government has decided to deploy inspectors from the President's office (Regional Administrative and Local government) in the control activities in order to protect the health of consumers in the areas.

"This will help ensure regulatory activities are done faster and more efficiently," he said, telling the inspectors who were trusted to take care of the given tablets to take care.

Ilemela Municipal Mayor Renatus Mrunga praised the TBS and the government for their decision to enter into a partnership that will bring about the efficiency of the implementation of the duties.