Tanzania: TLS, UDSM Partner to Improve Law Graduates' Competency

11 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nancy Mawole

THE Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) and the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) have vowed to strengthen their cooperation on various academic matters, including conducting studies meant to improve law programme offered by the university.

The move is thus expected to assure increased skills and competency of law graduates from the university.

This was revealed by the TLS President, Mr Harold Sungusia, who graced the University of Dar es Salaam School of Law (UDSOL) Career Day that was held on Friday at the university campus in Dar es Salaam.

He said there were some factors that should be considered by the law students in shaping their minds to become more competent in the job market after completing their studies. Among others, he urged them to brand themselves by promoting their works, be focused on what they what to achieve for the future as well as obtain soft skills.

On his part, UDSM's Dean of School of Law, Mr Sosteness Materu added that the main reason of organising the career day is to share academic ideas and motivate students to study hard so as to brighten their future.

The UDSM lecturer at the Department of Private Law, Nicksoni Filbert, advised law makers in the country to bring changes to the law of the child, the law on illegal human trafficking and the law on cybercrimes in order to protect Tanzanians from such acts.

