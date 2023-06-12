South Africa: MEC Nakedi Kekana Congratulates Wheelchair Tennis Champion Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane

press release

The MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture in Limpopo, Ms Nakedi Kekana has congratulated, South Africa's wheelchair tennis champion Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane who was recently crowned Grand Slam Champion in France.

On Saturday, Montjane and her Japanese doubles partner Yui Kamijin defeated Diedi de Groot and Maria Florencia Morero 6-3, 6-2 in the double's finals at Roland Garros.

Earlier in May, Montjane bagged both the singles and doubles at the ITF 2 series held in Spain.

"We are proud that despite her disability, Montjane has been able to defeat and confounded stereotypes that says she can't do it", says MEC Kekana.

In 2012 Montjane made Wimbledon history by being the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon while reaching the doubles final as well.

Montjane competed at her first Paralympics in Beijing ( 2018), then in London and Rio de Janeiro in 2018, she became the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.

"We will continue to honor her as she continues in her heroic journey of defeating the world. She is an inspiration to the young generation that look up to her" says Kekana.

MEC Kekana says athletes like Montjane deserves to be inducted in the Limpopo's and South Africa's Hall of Fame.

Montjane who hails from Seshego in Limpopo was born with congenital birth defect and went through a single amputation below the knee when she was just 12 years old.

Limpopo Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has honored Montjane in the past few years, in recognition of her heroic feats in the field of sport.

Montjane, graduated with a BSc degree in Recreation and Leisure from the University of Venda and currently trains at the University of Pretoria. She currently ranked as number one athlete in South Africa and number 4 in the world.