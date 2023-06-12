Kenya Beat Botswana to Continue Unbeaten Run at Continent T20 Cricket Cup

11 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Longtime national men's cricket team player Shem Ngoche starred once again as Kenya beat Botswana by eight wickets to maintain their unbeaten run at the Continent T20 Cricket Cup tournament at the Nairobi Gymkhana on Sunday.

The Southern Africans won the toss and chose to bat and were soon all out with 92 runs for an eight-wicket loss in 20 overs of their innings.

Ngoche was responsible for the dismissal of Valentino Mbazzo, Botswana captain Karabo Motlhanka and Katlo Piet who he bowled out in the 14th over.

The Kenyans easily romped to 98 runs for the loss of only two wickets to hand Botswana, coached by former Kenyan international Joseph Angara, their second defeat of the tournament following their six-wicket loss to Uganda in their opening match at the same venue on Friday.

Top on the batting charts for Kenya were Rushab Patel (45 runs off 24 balls), Collins Obuya (22 runs off 15 balls) and Alex Obanda (18 runs off 9 balls).

Following the win, coach David Obuya's charges will be charged up for tomorrow's afternoon tie against Uganda at the same grounds as Botswana square up against Rwanda in another morning tie.

