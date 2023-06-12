Kenya: Renegade Air Starts First Nairobi-Homabay Flight Today

Nairobi — Low-cost airline Renegade Air is today launching its first flight serving the Nairobi-Homabay route as the airline seeks to tap into new market areas.

The Bombardier Dash 8-Q300 will depart from Nairobi's Wilson Airport to Homabay Kabunde airstrip every Monday, Friday, and Sunday, and vice versa.

Tickets on the route will start at as little as Sh7,600.

"Homa Bay County is ready to take flight! Renegade Air's new route brings us closer to Nairobi, boosting growth and developing synergies," Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga said on her Twitter page.

"Let us seize this amazing chance for our county's prosperity."

Last month, Renegade conducted a flight check at the Kabunde airstrip in preparation for the inaugural flight.

"Yesterday, Fly Renegade Air explored Kabunde airstrip, preparing for our inaugural flight on June 12th, 2023," Renegade said then.

"Exciting times ahead as we open up Homabay County to the world, creating opportunities and connecting communities. Stay tuned for updates!"