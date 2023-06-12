Tunisia: 'IMF Must Review Its Proposals, Then Solution Can Be Reached,' Said Kais Saied

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied said on Sunday that with regard to negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), "solutions can never be presented in the form of diktats," adding that "conventional solutions will only worsen the social crisis and have a negative impact on the situation in Tunisia and the region as a whole."

"The IMF must review its proposals and then a solution can be reached," he argued.

He was speaking on Sunday at Carthage with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula Van Der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

If Tunisia is currently going through a difficult financial, economic and social situation, it is because Tunisians have long been the victims of the repercussions of past domestic and foreign policies."

"The Tunisian people, who had revolted at the end of 2010 against despotism and corruption, would not abandon their demands for freedom, nor their legitimate right to employment and national dignity," the Head of State pointed out.

Referring to the spoliated funds, the President of the Republic underlined that Tunisia has not yet recovered the funds looted before and after 2011, not to mention the misappropriated loans."

Kais Saied called for the conversion of these loans into investment projects.

Solutions to the situation in Tunisia should stem from the sole will of Tunisians, he affirmed.

"Tunisia is not an international issue, but rather a purely national one, and, the solution must be found on this basis, together with our partners."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Governance Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With regard to migration, President Saied called for a realistic and collective approach.

"Our values dictate that we treat irregular migrants humanely," he asserted, adding that Tunisia has changed from a transit point to a destination. The stay of migrants must be regular, and everyone must respect the country and its laws."

He described as inhumane and inadmissible the proposal put forward discreetly by certain sides to settle migrants in Tunisia in return for financial support for the country.

Furthermore, security solutions have proved ineffective as they have increased the suffering of the victims of poverty and war.

"If they had the most basic attributes of a decent life, they would not have been easy prey for criminal networks," he considered.

Referring to the issue of European investment in Tunisia, the Head of State pointed out that only political stability, social peace and the eradication of corruption can bring them to fruition.

The creation of wealth and fair competition require the eradication of corruption networks and lobbies, underlining the need to provide all the conditions conducive to investment.