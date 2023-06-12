Rwanda: Ndayishimiye Hints at Possible Burnley Move

11 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Genk midfielder Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye has refused to rule out a move to Premier League side Burnley in the ongoing 2023 summer transfer window.

The Belgian-born player of Rwandan and Burundian parentage netted eight goals and set up another 24 to win the Ebony Shoe award and the Pro players player of the year award for 2023 in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Newly-promoted English Premier League side Burnley are interested in signing him and their manager Vincent Kompany admires his quality.

Ndayishimiye says it would be great to feature for the Clarets as he likes their system of play.

"I have learned that he (Kompany) appreciates my qualities. Of course, that is nice to hear," Ndayishimiye told Belgian portal Het Laatste Nieuws.

"Burnley plays with a certain philosophy in which I would feel good. For me, playing style has always been important when choosing a club," he added

Ndayishimiye is also said to be on the wanted list of Everton as well as Bournemouth.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.