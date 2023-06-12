Rwanda: Ndayishimiye Hints at Possible Burnley Move

Genk midfielder Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye has refused to rule out a move to Premier League side Burnley in the ongoing 2023 summer transfer window.

The Belgian-born player of Rwandan and Burundian parentage netted eight goals and set up another 24 to win the Ebony Shoe award and the Pro players player of the year award for 2023 in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Newly-promoted English Premier League side Burnley are interested in signing him and their manager Vincent Kompany admires his quality.

Ndayishimiye says it would be great to feature for the Clarets as he likes their system of play.

"I have learned that he (Kompany) appreciates my qualities. Of course, that is nice to hear," Ndayishimiye told Belgian portal Het Laatste Nieuws.

"Burnley plays with a certain philosophy in which I would feel good. For me, playing style has always been important when choosing a club," he added

Ndayishimiye is also said to be on the wanted list of Everton as well as Bournemouth.