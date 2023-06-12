Kenya: Sakaja Pledges to Help Traders in Toi Market Rebuild Following Inferno

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has pledged to help traders in Toi market rebuild their businesses following the inferno that razed structures.

Taking to his twitter account, Sakaja observed that the traders had lost so much and the Nairobi County Government has "organised food and material support."

He further indicated that focus will be on access roads into the market to "help emergency vehicles move easier when needed."

"Glad that we have also agreed on creating access throughout the market as we rebuild. This will help emergency vehicles move easier when needed," Sakaja said.

The fire that started on Sunday at around 2 am razed down properties worth millions of shillings.

According to the residents, they suspect that the fire could have started from a possible electrical fault.