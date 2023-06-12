Kenya: Sakaja Pledges to Help Traders in Toi Market Rebuild Following Inferno

12 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has pledged to help traders in Toi market rebuild their businesses following the inferno that razed structures.

Taking to his twitter account, Sakaja observed that the traders had lost so much and the Nairobi County Government has "organised food and material support."

He further indicated that focus will be on access roads into the market to "help emergency vehicles move easier when needed."

"Glad that we have also agreed on creating access throughout the market as we rebuild. This will help emergency vehicles move easier when needed," Sakaja said.

The fire that started on Sunday at around 2 am razed down properties worth millions of shillings.

According to the residents, they suspect that the fire could have started from a possible electrical fault.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.