Kenya: Exhumations in Shakahola Forest Resume Today

12 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Exhumations in the Shakahola forest are set to resume on Monday after a weekend break.

This comes even as the death toll in the Pastor Paul Mackenzie cult rose to 274 on Friday after the exhumation of ten more bodies.

Six additional bodies were on Thursday exhumed in the ongoing exhumation exercise in Kilifi's Shakahola forest.

Since the commencement of the operation, the government has made 45 arrests and successfully rescued 95 victims associated with the Shakahola Starvation cult led by controversial televangelist Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church.

To aid in the identification of victims' families, the government has collected a total of 93 DNA samples.

Currently, 19 families have been identified, while the number of individuals reported missing by their relatives stands at 613.

The government further revealed plans to open security roads in every 100 acres of the Chakama Ranch as part of a comprehensive effort to aid in the systematic and scientific search and rescue operations of the victims of the Shakahola starvation cult as well as identification of graves.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made the announcement during his visit to the Shakahola Forest, where he oversaw the third phase of the exhumation exercise.

Kindiki said that investigation has uncovered evidence suggesting that controversial televangelist Paul Mackenzie may have extended his criminal activities beyond 800 acres.

"We are concentrating on more than 37,000 acres, and that is why in every 100 acres, there will be a security road to facilitate thorough, methodical, and scientific investigation and evidence gatherings gathering," Kindiki said.

The Interior CS affirmed government's commitment to rescue all citizens from the expansive Chakama Ranch "dead or alive."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.