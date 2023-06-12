Namibia: Mbakera Lauds Stars Supporters

Debmarine Premiership winning coach Marvin Mbakera says African Stars vociferous supporters carried the club to the title.

Speaking to Desert Radio, Mbakera said the club reclaimed glory, thanks to the unwavering support from the 'Red Nation' throughout the recently completed season.

Rarely outnumbered in the stands, Stars supporters followed the team across the length and breadth of the vast country.

"It was not an easy journey, as I had my doubts at the beginning of the season, but knowing what our initial vision and objective was, the die-hard supporters made the campaign easier for us," said Mbakera.

A blend of brilliant players, committed supporters and dedicated leadership have seen the club return to the pile after a difficult preceding period.

"I am a firm believer of the team behind the team, they (supporters) have really pushed us to the extent that let us focus on the team to excel," emphasised the head coach.

"I was so shocked to see that our supporters came this far. Those are the significant factors that make you realise that I have to do a splendid job on the field of play," reiterated Mbakera.

With league success ticked off, next on Stars' bucket list is making in-roads on the continent when the CAF Champions League 2023/24 campaign kicks off.

Mbakera said Namibian clubs must make a habit of testing themselves against the best sides in Africa.

He said playing in continental competitions will allow Namibian teams to broaden their horizons, which in turn will helps the national teams.

As part of ensuring that African Stars FC are equipped for the tactical demands of champions league football, Mbakera recently obtained the pre-requisite CAF B Licence through a coaching course hosted by the Football Association of Zambia in Lusaka.

"It is good to be tested on the continent. We must prepare thoroughly in terms of all the discipline of the game," Mbakera said.