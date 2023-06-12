Namibia: Derby Delight for Wanderers

FNB Wanderers won the derby battle after a stirring comeback against Trustco United, while FNB Kudus remained on top of the log and FNB Grootfontein moved off the foot of the table after the weekend's Rugby Premier League action.

At the Wanderers field, United seemed to be heading for victory when they led 27-13 with 25 minutes to go, but Wanderers produced a great comeback to draw level at 30-30, before fullback Denzo Bruwer landed a late penalty to give them a thrilling 33-30 victory.

In an action-packed match, Wanderers took an early lead when left wing Warren Ludwig pounced onto a loose ball and sped away to touch down in the corner and with Bruwer adding a fine conversion they went 7-0 ahead.

United immediately struck back and after a quick tap penalty, spread the ball down the line to leftwing JD Nel who went over in the corner, and with fullback Renier Benade converting from touch the sides were level at 7-7.

A Bruwer penalty put Wanderers 10-7 ahead, but their lead didn't last long as United's forwards drove to the tryline with a rolling maul from a lineout, and after bashing away at Wanderers' defence, flanker Eloff du Plessis crashed over in the corner. Benade added another fine conversion to put United in front at 14-10.

Wanderers' forwards stormed back, with Le Beau du Preez prominent, but United's defence stood firm and after Benade put United on the attack with a great touch kick, hooker Gerhard Thirion went over from another rolling maul.

Benade added the conversion to put them 21-10 ahead at the break and when he added another penalty 10 minutes into the second half, United had opened up a 24-10 lead.

Bruwer reduced the gap with a penalty, but United struck back with a 50m drop goal by Hanreco van Zyl and with United leading 27-13 they seemed to be in control.

Wanderers, however, launched a great comeback with rightwing Nandivatu Karuuombe going over after a fine jinxing run, and when Bruwer added a penalty they were right back in the game at 23-27.

Another Benade penalty put United 30-23 ahead, but Wanderers struck back when NG Swarts bulldozed his way over from a lineout, and with Bruwer converting from touch they were suddenly level at 30-30.

United attacked furiously in the closing stages with Gerhard Thirion just held up on the tryline, but Wanderers had the final say when they won a penalty and Bruwer coolly converted to give them a resounding 33-30 victory.

The victory saw them retaining the Neels Dodds trophy which they have now won for the third year in a row, while they have now also replaced United in second place on the log on 25 points, while United are third, a point behind.

FNB Kudus, meanwhile, remained at the top of the log after beating Unam 24-8 at the Unam field in Windhoek.

Kudus scored four tries through fullback Chad Plato, rightwing Jayden Bussell, centre Lloyd Jacobs and eighthman Joshua Jacobs, while flyhalf Geraldo Beukes added two conversions.

For Unam, centre Peace Shimwino scored a try and fullback Aljerreau Zaahl added a penalty.

Kudus have now opened up a four-point lead at the top of the log on 29 points, while Unam are now second last on nine points, just ahead of Reho Falcon on points aggregate.

Grootfontein moved off the foot of the table with a stunning 23-17 victory away to Rehoboth Rugby Club.

Rehoboth built up a 17-8 lead, but Grootfontein finished stronger, scoring three second half tries to win the match.

Grootfontein's try scorers were centre Buruxa Geiseb, leftwing Isaiah Muhinda, flanker Hendrik van Zyl and hooker Wicus Jacobs, while fullback Ronald Deck added a penalty.

For Rehoboth, scrumhalf Miguel Bosch scored three tries, while flyhalf Henrique Olivier added one conversion.

The result sees Grootfontein moving up to sixth osition on 10 points,while Rehoboth remain fourth on 17.