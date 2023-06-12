Kenya: Ole Sapit Calls for Finance Bill Review to Reduce Taxes on Kenyans

Kisumu — Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Arch Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit has called for the review of Finance Bill 2023 noting that already they have forwarded their views to the parliamentary committee.

Arch Bishop Sapit says their stand remains that no Kenyan should be overtaxed during hard economic times.

He says they have made in writing the areas they want to be looked into before the Bill is passed.

"Actually I have written to the Parliamentary Committee that was taking views and we have made it known our stand," he said.

Speaking in Nyando Sub County when he presided over the consecration service for the new Maseno East Diocese cathedral, Ole Sapit says Kenyans are currently overburdened by the high cost of living and should be exempted from more tax.

He noted that in the letter written to the parliamentary committee, he singled out two areas that must be addressed to cushion Kenyans from paying more tax.

Ole Sapit noted that the 3 percent levy on housing schemes must be removed and the increase from 8 percent to 16 percent on fuel levy lowered.

"We didn't see as a priority of the 3 percent levy on housing as per now because people are hungry," he said.

He noted that the increase in fuel levy will affect the production of food across the country.

Ole Sapit noted that tractors used to plough large racks of land use fuel and increasing fuel levy will mean more land will not be tilted.

He says the Bill is important for the country to move forward and asked the government to listen to the cries of its citizens and review it.

"I know we can't move as a country without that Bill, we don't object to it in totality but areas pointed out should be looked into," he said.

Ole Sapit called upon politicians to remain behind their people and ensure the Bill does not overburden the electorates.