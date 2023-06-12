Rwanda: Austrian NGO Builds ECD to Support Single Mothers in Rwanda

Future for Kids in Rwanda, an Austrian development aid association represented by its local NGO of the same name, is dedicated to the welfare of vulnerable children and young people. Last week, they inaugurated an Early Childhood Development Centre (ECD) to assist single mothers in raising their children while they undergo vocational training in sewing and tailoring.

The NGO has been operating in Rwanda since 2011 with the goal of combating poverty, discrimination, abuse, and promoting education.

The latest project by Future for Kids, the ECD, is situated in the Kinigi sector of the Musanze district in the Northern Province. The NGO already operates a sewing training center for single mothers in the same area.

The ECD has the capacity to accommodate 45 children. Otto Fischer, the Chairman of Future for Kids, highlighted that the project addresses critical issues such as poverty, nutritional needs, lack of skills, discrimination, and abuse. The ECD enables single mothers to concentrate on their training while ensuring the safety and professional care of their children.

"Being a single mother in Rwanda has dire consequences. Many of these young mothers face expulsion from their families due to the shame they bring upon them. Some have lost the support of their families and struggle to provide for themselves and their infants," he said.

Future for Kids collaborates with Muhisimbi, a local NGO, to assist single mothers in acquiring vocational skills and building a better future for themselves and their children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These mothers require guidance. When they initially join our sewing training, they often suffer from low self-esteem. However, through group support with others facing similar circumstances and receiving care from our staff and social workers, their self-perception as mothers and contributing members of society improves," Fischer said.

Upon completing the one-year training program, the majority of the mothers become qualified and can establish their own careers in the sewing business. They are equipped with sewing machines and basic materials to support their self-sufficiency.

As the NGO embarks on the ECD project, Fischer emphasized the need for support to address various requirements along the way. These include budgeting for the care of the 45 young children and compensating staff members, such as childcare professionals and management. To learn more about how to get involved, please visit the English version of their website at www.future4kids.at.

Fischer commended Rwanda's efforts in promoting ECDs, acknowledging their significant role in nurturing children and stimulating their minds at an early age, while preventing issues such as abuse and malnutrition from adversely affecting them.