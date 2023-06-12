Rwanda: Authentic Development Agency Pledges Rwf40 Million to Landslides Victims

Authentic Development Agency (ADA) has pledged its support to the communities affected by floods and landslides in the Northern and Western provinces, which tragically resulted in the death of 135 people between May 2 and 3.

To assist, ADA has committed a total of Rwf 49,680,000, through both in-kind contributions and direct aid. As a result of this support, 16 families comprising a total of 82 members have received assistance from ADA.

The event took place on May 26 to 27 in Gicumbi and Musanze, both located in the Northern Province, as well as in Rubavu and Karongi in the Western Province.

According to the ADA, in-kind assistance involves the provision of non-food and food items. Additionally, a cash amount equivalent to Rwf 6,298,000 million was made available to the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA).

The assistance to survivors of natural disasters is in line with the mandate of the ADA through its strategic areas of intervention, especially economic development and food security. The focus is primarily on economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and social and humanitarian relief.

The organisation aims to respond to natural disasters and manmade calamities by utilising an appropriate emergency management approach to mitigate their diverse effects.

Furthermore, the assistance provided to communities and families affected by floods and other natural disasters supports and reinforces the primary objective of ADA, which is to enhance the quality of life for community members across various key areas of development intervention.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ADA envisions continuing its support for victims of natural disasters in Rwanda, with a particular focus on those who recently survived floods in the Northern and Western provinces. To this end, numerous interventions are planned to address the diverse basic needs of people in distress. These interventions include providing shelter to affected families, distributing food and non-food items, and offering health services on the ground.

About ADA

ADA is a non-governmental organisation rooted in the Authentic Word Ministries (AWM) and Zion Temple Celebration Center which serves as its moral and legal authority. Visit ADA Activities via this link https://ada-global.org/

The organisation is committed to development and recognises the important role of the Church in socio-economic transformation and sustainable development as well as unity and social cohesion among people.

Other strategic areas embedded in ADA's vision and mission likewise reflect their commitment to positively contributing to the socio-economic welfare of communities and to improving the livelihood of Rwandans in a holistic way, especially those living below the poverty line.