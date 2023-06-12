Kenya: Homeboyz's Shummah, Sharks' Otiala Make Final Squad As Firat Names Squad for Mauritius

Nairobi — Kakamega Homeboyz's lanky striker Moses Shummah and Kariobangi Sharks defender Kevin Luke Otiala have made the final squad as Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat named the final squad that travelled out to Mauritius on Monday morning.

Stars were due to depart on Saturday but couldn't make the trip due to what the Federation termed as lack of flights and thus, they will now be forced to play only two matches.

Stars were scheduled to play Djibouti on Sunday, but will now only play Pakistan on Wednesday and the hosts Mauritius on Sunday in the four-nation tournament.

Shummah and Otiala were handed their maiden call ups to the team and have now made their first ever travel. Shummah is one of three strikers in the team, with Gor Mahia's Benson Omalla also finally earning his first ever inclusion in the travelling squad.

Michael Olungawill skipper the team.

Meanwhile, Otiala has been included in the traveling squad with regulars Brian Mandela and Joseph 'Crouch' Okumu missing out with injury. Striker Masud Juma is also missing due to injury.

Also making his first ever trip with the national team is Nzoia Sugar's midfielder Joseph Mwangi who has enjoyed a stellar season, as well as Kenya Police FC midfielder Charles Ouma.

Tusker FC goalkeeper Brian Bwire has also made his return to the team and will compete with Ian Otieno and KCB's Bryne Omondi for the number one starting role, with Sofapaka's Simon Masaka dropped.

Also dropped from the squad is Bandari's Mohammed Siraj, Gor Mahia's Alpha Onyango and Alvin Mang'eni of Kenya Police FC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Harambee Stars travelling team:

Goalkeepers; Ian Otieno (Zesco United - Zambia), Byrne Odhiambo (KCB FC), Brian Bwire (Tusker FC)

Defenders; David Ochieng (Kenya Police FC), Kevin Luke Otiala (Kariobangi Sharks FC), Collins Shichenje KuPS - Finland), Robinson Kamura (Kakamega Homeboyz), Amos Nondi (FC Ararat - Armenia), Eric Ouma (AIK- Sweden), Daniel Sakari (Tusker FC), Abud Omar (Kenya Police FC)

Midfielders: Daniel Anyembe (Viborg FF- Denmark), Richard Odada (Philadelphia Union - USA), Charles Ouma (Kenya Police FC), Teddy Akumu (Sagan Tosu - Japan), Joseph Mwangi (Nzoia Sugar FC), Abdallah Hasan (Bandari FC), Clifton Miheso (Kenya Police FC), Victor Omune (AFC Leopards), Boniface Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Forwards: Moses Shummah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Michael Olunga (Al Duhail SC - Qatar).