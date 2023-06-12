Rwanda: What is the Future of Miss Rwanda Competition?

12 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

It is one year and a month since the decision was made on May 9 to temporarily suspend the annual beauty pageant, Miss Rwanda. Since then, there have been questions about the future of the competition and the way forward.

Speaking to The New Times, Robert Mosezera, the Director General of Rwanda Culture Heritage Academy (RCHA), explained that there is currently no specified timeframe for the resumption of the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant.

"We have been prioritising the implementation of the four projects: Miss Rwanda 2022, Miss Talent, Miss Innovation, and the payment of prizes for all the top 10 contestants from various sponsors," he said.

Regarding the next organiser of the competition, he mentioned that they have not reached that stage yet, as the former organiser, Rwanda Inspiration Backup, was dismissed from organising it.

Commenting on the future of the pageant for the coming years, Masozera emphasized, "The incident that occurred in 2022 involving the former organizers and managers of the Miss Rwanda pageant has tarnished the image of the Miss Rwanda pageant," adding that "the decision to resume the competition will have to take all that into account, as well as the lessons learned."

Masozera further added that once a decision is made regarding the future of the competition, it will be communicated to the general public.

The annual beauty pageant was suspended a few days after the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) initiated an investigation into the case of the CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, the organiser of the competition. The investigation was launched due to allegations of sexual abuse involving Miss Rwanda contestants.

Later on, he was acquitted by the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court. However, the prosecution appealed against the decision, and the ruling on the appeal verdict is scheduled for June 30.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.