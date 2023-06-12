Africa: Al Ahly to Face USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have booked their place to play in the 2022/23 CAF Super Cup after winning the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League on Sunday.

Following their 11th TotalEnergies CAF Champions League crown, a new record for Al Ahly, the Egyptian Red Devils have booked a slot into the CAF Super Cup, set to be staged at a later date.

They will be seeking another piece of history, when they take on Algeria's USM Alger, winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

Ahly have won the Super Cup eight times, and are the most successful team in the single-leg tie.

They last won the title in the 2021 as well as the 2021-22 season. Of the 10 previous Super Cup appearances they have had, Ahly have failed to win only twice, in 1994 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Alger are seeking their first ever Super Cup title in their debut. The Algerians clinched the Confederation Cup for the first time ever last week, and will salivate at the prospect of the season ending title.

They will be seeking to become the second Algerian team, after ES Setif, to clinch the title. Setif won the crown after beating Ahly on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time in the 2015 season.