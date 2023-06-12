Namibia: NSA Provides Chance for the Unemployed...Over 2 800 Private Vehicles Needed

Statistician general of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) Alex Shimuafeni, had pleaded with those already employed to give a chance to unemployed persons during the 2023 census recruitment.

The advertisements are for 38 office-based positions such as statisticians, application programmers, junior legal advisors, administrative assistants, system administrators, web developers, publicity officers, and payroll administrators among others.

The entire project will demand 2 837 vehicles while recruiting over 13 000 employees.

These temporary roles will provide a unique opportunity for citizens to contribute to a crucial national project while gaining valuable experience and skills. The long overdue National Population and Housing Census is scheduled to commence from 18 September to 3 November 2023. This period will include the enumeration as well as the post enumeration survey (PES). "The preparations are well underway to ensure a comprehensive and accurate enumeration process takes place. Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) will be sourcing transport services from private individuals for the census

period. The acquiring of transport services from individuals means that the NSA will be utilising private individuals' vehicles where they will be driving their vehicles or assign drivers to their vehicles," stated Shimuafeni at a media briefing last week.

The National Population and Housing Census, conducted every decade, was initially delayed due to budgetary constraints and the impact of Covid-19.

Briefing the media, Shimuafeni noted this national undertaking aims to collect essential data on population size, distribution, and characteristics, as well as housing and living conditions. The information gathered will serve as a cornerstone for evidence-based planning and decision-making, policy formulation, as well as equitable resource allocation.

Namibia, as a member state of the United Nations (UN), recognises the importance of the Population and Housing Census (PHC) for national planning and evidence-based decision-making and has tasked the NSA to conduct a PHC every 10 years.

Furthermore, finance and public enterprises minister Iipumbu Shiimi, in his budget statement for the 2023/24 financial year, stated a total of N$706 million has been allocated for the NSA to conduct the long overdue National Population and Housing Census.

He further noted an amount of N$921.1 million has been allocated to the National Planning Commission in the FY2023/24, primarily to cater for the census during the year. Further provision to the tune of N$20 million has been made for the NSA to undertake the preparatory activities for the 24 National Household Income and Expenditure Survey to be held during the FY2024/25.

NSA board chairperson Salomo Hei recently said the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had severe consequences. He noted that it specifically contributed to competing funding priorities, especially as it relates to the census.

"The availability of timely and quality data impacts the effectiveness with which developmental goals are implemented. The population and housing censuses are a crucial source for supplying disaggregated data needed for the measurement of the progress for the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda," Hei added.