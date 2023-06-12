Kenya: CS Kindiki Says Govt to Increase Funding to NACADA to Aid in Alcohol, Drug Abuse War

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has pledged more funding to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) to aid in the war against alcohol and drug abuse.

Speaking in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, Kindiki observed that the sale, use, and abuse of illicit alcohol, drugs, and psychotropic substances are among the five main national security threats, that include terrorism and banditry.

It is for this reason he pointed out that the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs is no longer a general matter but a very personal issue.

"Almost every home or family has a member who is struggling with addiction or has been completely run over by these poisonous substances," he said.

He likened the threat posed by illicit alcohol and drugs to that posed by terrorists and bandits.

"The same risks terrorists and bandits pose to our country are the same, if not worse, as those posed by criminals who manufacture, distribute, and sell these illicit alcohol and narcotics."