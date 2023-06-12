Zimbabwe: Warriors Star Fabicsh Makes Big Move in Germany, Tipped for Success

Zimbabwe international midfielder has been tipped to make an impact in the second tier of German football after sealing a move to 2. Bundesliga side FC Magdeburg.

The 21-year-old rising star signed a two-year-deal with FC Magdeburg after leaving fellow German second-tier club Hamburger SV, where he was part of their development squad.

Fabisch is the son of the late former Warriors coach Reinhard Fabisch while his mother Chawada Kachidza is a former national 100 metres hurdles record holder.

The central midfielder was captain of the Hamburger SV's development side during the just-ended season in the Regionalliga Nord (the German fourth-tier league) and made 35 appearances while scoring 11 goals.

Speaking during Fabisch's unveiling ceremony on Thursday, FC Magdeburg Sports Director Otmar Schork said the young Zimbabwean midfielder has all the attributes to be a success at the club, which is renowned for giving young players opportunities to thrive.

"Jonah fits into our pattern of giving young and talented players the opportunity to take the next step in their career with us from the regional league to the 2. Bundesliga. He is technically adept and can be used variably in the midfield positions," Otmar said.

Head coach Christian Titz added: "Jonah is a young, viable and intelligent player who I met at a young age."

FC Magdeburg finished 11th on the standings in the just-ended 2. Bundesliga campaign.

Fabisch, who was born in Kenya and also has a German passport. He represented the European nation at under-17 and under-19 levels in 2018 and 2019.

He has however committed to representing Zimbabwe at senior level and made his international for the Warriors in November 2021 in a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifier.