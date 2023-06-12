Kenya: DP Gachagua Tells Azimio to Stop Moving Around With Wajackoyah as Marijuana Legalisation Campaign Misplaced

12 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at Azimio leaders for allowing George Wajackoyah to accompany them in meetings saying his position on weed is misplaced.

Speaking in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, the Deputy President stated that this also sends out the wrong message to the youth, especially those addicted to the substance.

He urged all leaders regardless of political affiliation to play their roles in encouraging the youth not to engage in illicit alcohol and substance abuse.

