Namibia: Deadly Concoction 'Prophet' Denied Bail

Rundu — A self-proclaimed prophet who last week used tree roots to brew a potion that claimed the lives of two women in the Kavango East region, has been denied bail by the Rundu Magistrate's Court.

The accused appeared in court on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Kavango East's Kandjara village in the Ndiyona constituency. It is believed the accused started his career recently by fusing religion and traditional healing, and four women had gone to him to be treated for "bad luck". He allegedly gave them a concoction for them to drink and vomit all the bad luck and evil spirits out, but that resulted in two victims' deaths and the other two being hospitalised.

The deceased, whose next of kin have been informed, are 27-year-old Josefine Namutenya Shiremo and 30-year-old Linyando Shikonga. According to police reports, the two women developed stomach cramps and collapsed. One woman died at home, while the other died upon arrival at the local clinic.

The accused, 45-year-old Mberema Andrew Hausiku, was slapped with two counts of murder in the case of the two women who died at Kandjara village, and two counts of attempted murder for the two women who survived his concoction.

Another charge was a contravention of the Witchcraft Suppression Act.

Hausiku was denied bail due to the seriousness of the offence, and that it would not be in the interest of the public if he got bail. Thus, he would remain in custody. His case was remanded to 25 August for him to acquire Legal Aid representation, and for further police investigations.