South Africa: More Than 120 Allegedly Fake Doctors Arrested

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla confirmed that they have arrested 124 fake doctors following a crackdown by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), reports IOL.

Phaahla said that unregistered doctors are able to bypass the system by either accepting cash payments or operating within the practices of registered doctors in the private sector. He said that it is illegal to work in the medical sector without obtaining the necessary approvals from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). The Council has over the past few months raised concerns about some of the fake doctors operating in towns and cities. Practising medicine without HPCSA registration is considered a criminal offense under Section 17 of the Health Professions Act.

Speaking to eNCA, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said that alleged health practitioners with fake credentials is a global problem and that South Africa is not an exception.

"These people with no or incomplete medical training ... operate as part of a syndicate. Some have been deregistered by the HPCSA because of malpractice or whatever the reason is," Mzukwa said.