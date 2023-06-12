Kenya: Local Varsities Charged to Provide More Scholarships to Sports Talents

12 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Tennis Kenya president James Kenani has urged local universities to provide more scholarships to young talents in sports in the country.

Kenani said more scholarships will provide more opportunities for talented sportsmen and women who come from poor backgrounds.

"We believe that it is high time the universities in Kenya also take a deeper look at the sporting talents that we have. Unfortunately, most of those who shine best in sports come from disadvantaged backgrounds...those who cannot afford scholarships. So, with these scholarships, they will be able to develop their talent while accessing university education," Kenani said.

The president noted that many tennis players in the country have benefited from scholarships provided by foreign institutions, pointing to the example of Wimbledon Open juniors doubles champion Angella Okutoyi who plies her trade at the Auburn University in the United States.

"The universities from abroad have done very well to offer scholarships to our talents for free to enable them grow their talents. The local universities should also do the same," he said.

Kenani was speaking on Monday morning during the opening ceremony of the Billie Jean King Cup Group III competition, presided over by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, at the Nairobi Club.

The competition, first held in Kenya in 1995, brings together 12 countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Seychelles, Burundi, Tunisia, Uganda and Namibia

Kenya have been pooled in Group A with Morocco, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana and Nigeria.

