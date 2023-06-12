Angola: New Programme Dominates Meeting Between Angola and UNFPA

Luanda — The new programme of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for Angola dominated, Friday, in New York, the meeting between the Permanent Representative of the Mission to the United Nations, Francisco da Cruz, and the Regional Director for Southern and Eastern Africa of this organization, Julitta Onabanjo.

According to a note sent to ANGOP, on Saturday, the new UNFPA programme for Angola was developed in consultation with the government, the United Nations System and other development organizations, partners, the private sector, as well as youth and women groups.

The document is aligned with the priorities of the National Development Plan (2023-2027), namely promoting human capital development, reducing social inequality, eradicating hunger and extreme poverty, promoting gender equality, and ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic diversification.

UNFPA's programme for the five-year period 2024-2028 contributes to achieving universal access to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and accelerating the achievement of UNFPA's three transformative outcomes such as ending unmet need for family planning, preventable maternal deaths, gender-based violence and harmful practices, with key attention to ending sexual transmission of HIV.

Recently, UNFPA promised to provide technical and logistical support to Angola during the whole process of the Population Census to be carried out in July of next year, which will allow to know the number of inhabitants and the socio-cultural characteristics of each group, with the respective age group.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meeting with the head of UNICEF

In another meeting, Ambassador Francisco da Cruz received the Regional Director for Southern and Eastern Africa of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Mohamed Moustapha Malick Fall.

The two discussed UNICEF's new programme for Angola elaborated on the basis of an extensive situation analysis that identified the priority issues and concerns of children, adolescents and girls, as well as a thorough consultation with concerned ministries, other development partners and youth groups.

The programme envisions that by 2028, more children and their families will have access to and use quality, disability-inclusive, gender-sensitive basic services and child and social protection systems to fully mett their rights, including in humanitarian emergencies.

UNICEF is a United Nations organization that aims to promote and secure the rights of children and adolescents around the world, helping them meet their basic needs and expand their opportunities for full development. VS/ART/Amp/jmc