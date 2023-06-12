Angola Extends UN-Habitat Mandate

10 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola extended for another two years its mandate as member of the Executive Council of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).

The decision was adopted Friday, in Nairobi (Kenya), at the UN-HABITAT Assembly which extended the mandate of the 36 member States that are part of this executive body.

In the last four years, Angola as a member of the Executive Council, has participated in working sessions convened for the definition of annual plans of activities and budgets of the UN-HABITAT, in addition to being an active part in monitoring the implementation of the tasks decisions that will continue until 2025.

On the bilateral side, the country revitalized its cooperation with the programme to provide technical support to housing and urban programmes in Angola, a statement from the Angolan diplomatic representation in Nairobi has said.

The event, which was attended by a delegation headed by Angola's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Nairobi, Sianga Abílio, called on UN member states to commit to implementing projects to build resilient and sustainable housing and urban areas by 2050.

The event also approved the "International Guidelines on People-Centred Smart Cities" and a "Declaration by Ministers responsible for Housing, Cities and Human Settlements of Member States, pledging to promote multilateral engagement and international cooperation, including North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation.

UN-HABITAT is a specialized UN agency dedicated to promoting more socially and environmentally sustainable cities so that all their residents have adequate shelter. It was established in 1978, after the first UN Conference on Human Settlements. DC/Amp/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.