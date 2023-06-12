Angola Extends UN-Habitat Mandate

Luanda — Angola extended for another two years its mandate as member of the Executive Council of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).

The decision was adopted Friday, in Nairobi (Kenya), at the UN-HABITAT Assembly which extended the mandate of the 36 member States that are part of this executive body.

In the last four years, Angola as a member of the Executive Council, has participated in working sessions convened for the definition of annual plans of activities and budgets of the UN-HABITAT, in addition to being an active part in monitoring the implementation of the tasks decisions that will continue until 2025.

On the bilateral side, the country revitalized its cooperation with the programme to provide technical support to housing and urban programmes in Angola, a statement from the Angolan diplomatic representation in Nairobi has said.

The event, which was attended by a delegation headed by Angola's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Nairobi, Sianga Abílio, called on UN member states to commit to implementing projects to build resilient and sustainable housing and urban areas by 2050.

The event also approved the "International Guidelines on People-Centred Smart Cities" and a "Declaration by Ministers responsible for Housing, Cities and Human Settlements of Member States, pledging to promote multilateral engagement and international cooperation, including North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation.

UN-HABITAT is a specialized UN agency dedicated to promoting more socially and environmentally sustainable cities so that all their residents have adequate shelter. It was established in 1978, after the first UN Conference on Human Settlements. DC/Amp/jmc